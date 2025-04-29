18th Theater Medical Command's official teaser video for 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960536
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-XH946-9048
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110960185
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Theater Medical Command Official Teaser 2025, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.