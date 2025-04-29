Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Theater Medical Command Official Teaser 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    18th Theater Medical Command's official teaser video for 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960536
    VIRIN: 250429-A-XH946-9048
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110960185
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Theater Medical Command Official Teaser 2025, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    making a difference
    Army Medicine
    PACIFIC KNIGHTS
    Free and Open Indo-Pacfic
    lanpac 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download