    Estonian HIMARS Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll)

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    04.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of the Estonian Defense Forces, with the participation of U.S. Soldiers, conduct an unveiling ceremony for six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) at Amari Air Base, Estonia, April 30, 2025. Originally approved for sale to Estonia in 2022 by the U.S. State Department, the HIMARS gives precise long-range artillery capabilities to enhance national security and regional stability. U.S. Soldiers, supporting Task Force Voit, have trained Estonian soldiers on operating the system before the delivery. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)


    00;05;00 - 00;27;00 HIMARS arriving
    00;027 - 00;40;00 Hanno Pevkur, Estonia's minister of defense, gives a speech
    00;40;00 - 00;51;00 HIMARS maneuver
    00;51;00 - 01;05;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division gives a speech
    01;05;00 - 01;29;00 Matt Wall, Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, gives a speech
    01;29;00 - 01;40;00 HIMARS maneuver
    01;40;00 - 01;55;00 Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, gives a speech
    01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, 56th Artillery Command commanding general, gives a speech

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960535
    VIRIN: 250430-A-YI872-4177
    Filename: DOD_110960182
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonian HIMARS Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll), by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Estonia
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    armynewswire

