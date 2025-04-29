Estonian HIMARS Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Estonian Defense Forces, with the participation of U.S. Soldiers, conduct an unveiling ceremony for six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) at Amari Air Base, Estonia, April 30, 2025. Originally approved for sale to Estonia in 2022 by the U.S. State Department, the HIMARS gives precise long-range artillery capabilities to enhance national security and regional stability. U.S. Soldiers, supporting Task Force Voit, have trained Estonian soldiers on operating the system before the delivery. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)





00;05;00 - 00;27;00 HIMARS arriving

00;027 - 00;40;00 Hanno Pevkur, Estonia's minister of defense, gives a speech

00;40;00 - 00;51;00 HIMARS maneuver

00;51;00 - 01;05;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division gives a speech

01;05;00 - 01;29;00 Matt Wall, Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, gives a speech

01;29;00 - 01;40;00 HIMARS maneuver

01;40;00 - 01;55;00 Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, gives a speech

01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, 56th Artillery Command commanding general, gives a speech