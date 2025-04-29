Estonian HIMARS Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll)

Members of the Estonian Defense Forces, with the participation of U.S. Soldiers, conduct an unveiling ceremony for six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) at Amari Air Base, Estonia, April 30, 2025. Originally approved for sale to Estonia in 2022 by the U.S. State Department, the HIMARS gives precise long-range artillery capabilities to enhance national security and regional stability. U.S. Soldiers, supporting Task Force Voit, have trained Estonian soldiers on operating the system before the delivery. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
00;05;00 - 00;27;00 HIMARS arriving
00;027 - 00;40;00 Hanno Pevkur, Estonia's minister of defense, gives a speech
00;40;00 - 00;51;00 HIMARS maneuver
00;51;00 - 01;05;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division gives a speech
01;05;00 - 01;29;00 Matt Wall, Chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, gives a speech
01;29;00 - 01;40;00 HIMARS maneuver
01;40;00 - 01;55;00 Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, gives a speech
01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, 56th Artillery Command commanding general, gives a speech
