Vietnam: The Turning Point

Looking back at the Vietnam War, 50 years after its end, the conflict was a crucial turning point in the modernization of the Air Force Medical Service. Nearly 2,000 AFMS professionals served in the South East Asian theater during the war years, playing a vital role in evacuation and treatment of service members and allies. This video dives into the extraordinary actions of these individuals during and immediately after the war, and explores how their actions echo through today. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)