    Vietnam: The Turning Point

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Looking back at the Vietnam War, 50 years after its end, the conflict was a crucial turning point in the modernization of the Air Force Medical Service. Nearly 2,000 AFMS professionals served in the South East Asian theater during the war years, playing a vital role in evacuation and treatment of service members and allies. This video dives into the extraordinary actions of these individuals during and immediately after the war, and explores how their actions echo through today. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960532
    VIRIN: 250430-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960071
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Operation Homecoming
    aeromedical evacuation
    history
    Vietnam
    AE
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Operation Babylift
    history & heritage
    AFMS History
    AFMS75
    AFMS 75 Anniversary
    AFMS News
    AFMS 75

