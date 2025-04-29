U.S. service members participate in an annual Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2025. The march, also known as the Marsjmerket, is a military endurance test originating in 1915, designed to assess the stamina of Norwegian soldiers. It involves an 18.6-mile ruck march, typically completed in under 4.5 hours, carrying a 25-pound rucksack in uniform and boots. The march serves as a test of strength and endurance and a foreign service badge is earned by completing it to standard. More than 200 service members from MacDill competed to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces Skill Badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960529
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-RI626-1205
|Filename:
|DOD_110960047
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Foot March- 2025 Broll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
