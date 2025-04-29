Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March- 2025 Broll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service members participate in an annual Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2025. The march, also known as the Marsjmerket, is a military endurance test originating in 1915, designed to assess the stamina of Norwegian soldiers. It involves an 18.6-mile ruck march, typically completed in under 4.5 hours, carrying a 25-pound rucksack in uniform and boots. The march serves as a test of strength and endurance and a foreign service badge is earned by completing it to standard. More than 200 service members from MacDill competed to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces Skill Badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 13:18
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March- 2025 Broll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

