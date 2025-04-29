B-Roll: Lest we forget – San Diego honors ANZAC Day

U.S. service members participate in a 2025 Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony alongside partners, allies, and community members at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, April 25, 2025. Each year, ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by Australians and New Zealanders who served in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations around the world. April 25th marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)
|04.25.2025
|04.30.2025 13:59
|B-Roll
|960526
|250425-M-KG021-1001
|1001
|DOD_110959952
|00:07:13
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
