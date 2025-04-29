Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Lest we forget – San Diego honors ANZAC Day

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. service members participate in a 2025 Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony alongside partners, allies, and community members at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, April 25, 2025. Each year, ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by Australians and New Zealanders who served in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations around the world. April 25th marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960526
    VIRIN: 250425-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110959952
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    San Diego
    USS Midway
    Marines
    Anzac Day
    Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
    allies and partners

