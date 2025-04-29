B-Roll: Lest we forget – San Diego honors ANZAC Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members participate in a 2025 Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day ceremony alongside partners, allies, and community members at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, April 25, 2025. Each year, ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by Australians and New Zealanders who served in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations around the world. April 25th marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)