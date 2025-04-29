TRADOC Best Squad: Day 3 (Mystery Event B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors participate in the mystery event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 30, 2025. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition stared with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)