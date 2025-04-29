Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 15: Stephen "Lock" Davis, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC)

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    Stephen "Lock" Davis, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Colorado Air National Guard, discusses his role as the SARC, and what motivated him to pursue this career path.

    Location: US

    COANG
    SARC
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    140thwing

