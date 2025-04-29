21st Med Group Staff Sgt. rescues wounded man from overturned car.
Staff Sgt. Michael Mendenhall, 21st MDG Pharmacy Technician, didn’t hesitate when he saw an injured man in an overturned car on his way to work. With quick thinking and courage, he helped rescue the driver and stayed by his side until help arrived.
Mendenhall’s quick response embodies our core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. Thank you for your service, SSgt Mendenhall!
