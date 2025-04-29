Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Med Group Staff Sgt. rescues wounded man from overturned car

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    21st Med Group Staff Sgt. rescues wounded man from overturned car.

    Staff Sgt. Michael Mendenhall, 21st MDG Pharmacy Technician, didn’t hesitate when he saw an injured man in an overturned car on his way to work. With quick thinking and courage, he helped rescue the driver and stayed by his side until help arrived.

    Mendenhall’s quick response embodies our core values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. Thank you for your service, SSgt Mendenhall!

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960520
    VIRIN: 250428-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110959916
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Med Group Staff Sgt. rescues wounded man from overturned car, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Rescue
    CPR
    Car Wreck
    21st MDG
    SBD 1

