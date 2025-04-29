Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little warriors: service through their eyes

    HULRBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Children share their perspectives on life as a military child at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2025. Observed each April, Month of the Military Child honors the resilience and sacrifices of children in military families, recognizing their unique challenges and contributions to the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960519
    VIRIN: 250415-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110959907
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: HULRBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    Month of the Military Child
    1 SOW
    MOTMC

