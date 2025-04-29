Little warriors: service through their eyes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Children share their perspectives on life as a military child at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2025. Observed each April, Month of the Military Child honors the resilience and sacrifices of children in military families, recognizing their unique challenges and contributions to the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)