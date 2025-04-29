Children share their perspectives on life as a military child at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2025. Observed each April, Month of the Military Child honors the resilience and sacrifices of children in military families, recognizing their unique challenges and contributions to the armed forces community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960519
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-KO751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110959907
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HULRBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little warriors: service through their eyes, by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.