    TRADOC Best Squad Competition: Day 3

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Maneuver Center of Excellence and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence TRADOC Soldiers participate in the modified expert physical fitness assessment during the Best Squad Competition on April 30 at Fort Eustis, VA. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition starts with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960511
    VIRIN: 250430-A-HJ018-6421
    Filename: DOD_110959741
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad Competition: Day 3, by SFC Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

