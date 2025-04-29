TRADOC Best Squad Competition: Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maneuver Center of Excellence and Maneuver Support Center of Excellence TRADOC Soldiers participate in the modified expert physical fitness assessment during the Best Squad Competition on April 30 at Fort Eustis, VA. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition starts with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)