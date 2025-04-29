U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors fire weapons, perform tactical combat causality care, and secure the premises at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The 2025 TRADOC Best Squad competition is underway at Fort Eustis, VA, where nine teams are battling for the chance to represent TRADOC at the prestigious Army Best Squad competition. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance, but also their grit and determination. Only the strongest, most cohesive, and battle-ready squad will earn the honor of advancing to the next level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960508
|VIRIN:
|250428-F-QI804-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110959733
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad: Day 1 (Stress Shoot B-roll), by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
