    TRADOC Best Squad: Day 1 (Stress Shoot B-roll)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors fire weapons, perform tactical combat causality care, and secure the premises at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The 2025 TRADOC Best Squad competition is underway at Fort Eustis, VA, where nine teams are battling for the chance to represent TRADOC at the prestigious Army Best Squad competition. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance, but also their grit and determination. Only the strongest, most cohesive, and battle-ready squad will earn the honor of advancing to the next level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960508
    VIRIN: 250428-F-QI804-1003
    Filename: DOD_110959733
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    TRADOC Best Squad, BSC2025

