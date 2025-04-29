TRADOC Best Squad: Day 1 (Range B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors fire weapons, perform tactical combat causality care, and secure the premises at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 28, 2025. The 2025 TRADOC Best Squad competition is underway at Fort Eustis, VA, where nine teams are battling for the chance to represent TRADOC at the prestigious Army Best Squad competition. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance, but also their grit and determination. Only the strongest, most cohesive, and battle-ready squad will earn the honor of advancing to the next level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)