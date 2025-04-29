Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Noom Spot

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    250402-N-OL611-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND (April 02, 2025) Controlled action video made to spread awareness that the Navy has partnered with Noom, a weight-loss app designed to help Sailors who failed the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment due to body compostion. Defense Media Activity’s Navy Production and All-Hands Teams, based out of Fort George G. Meade, MD, highlight the stories of the Navy’s exceptional Sailors as well as the technological marvels that propel our fleet into the future. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 960502
    VIRIN: 250402-N-OL611-1001
    Filename: DOD_110959627
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    working out
    Fitness
    exercise
    Readiness
    PRT
    BCA

