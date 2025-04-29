Navy Noom Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250402-N-OL611-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND (April 02, 2025) Controlled action video made to spread awareness that the Navy has partnered with Noom, a weight-loss app designed to help Sailors who failed the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment due to body compostion. Defense Media Activity’s Navy Production and All-Hands Teams, based out of Fort George G. Meade, MD, highlight the stories of the Navy’s exceptional Sailors as well as the technological marvels that propel our fleet into the future. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton/Released)