250402-N-OL611-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND (April 02, 2025) Controlled action video made to spread awareness that the Navy has partnered with Noom, a weight-loss app designed to help Sailors who failed the 2024 Physical Fitness Assessment due to body compostion. Defense Media Activity’s Navy Production and All-Hands Teams, based out of Fort George G. Meade, MD, highlight the stories of the Navy’s exceptional Sailors as well as the technological marvels that propel our fleet into the future. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 11:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960502
|VIRIN:
|250402-N-OL611-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110959627
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Noom Spot, by PO2 Bayley Foster, PO2 Christine Montgomery and PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
