    MCOE; SSG Holden Interview

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Connor Holden from Maneuvers Center of Excellence conducts an interview during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad competition at Fort Langley-Eustis, VA, April 30, 2025. On Day 3 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants endured the modified expert physical fitness assessment that included running two miles, moving heavy sandbags, carrying water cans, and low crawling.

    TRADOC Best Squad

