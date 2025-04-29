MCOE; SSG Holden Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Connor Holden from Maneuvers Center of Excellence conducts an interview during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad competition at Fort Langley-Eustis, VA, April 30, 2025. On Day 3 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants endured the modified expert physical fitness assessment that included running two miles, moving heavy sandbags, carrying water cans, and low crawling.