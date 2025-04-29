Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Regiment Week – Sapper Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by David Adams and Thomas Deaton

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    It’s Engineer Regiment Week, and in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the term “sapper” carries weight. For 250 years, sappers have served as elite combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. In this interview with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera, we take a closer look at a sapper’s role in the U.S. Army.

    (U.S. Army video by David Adams and Thomas Deaton)

    Music licensed via MegaTrax

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960497
    VIRIN: 250428-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110959474
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Regiment Week – Sapper Reel, by David Adams and Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    sapper
    Engineer Regiment
    US Army
    Baltimore District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download