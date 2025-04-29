It’s Engineer Regiment Week, and in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the term “sapper” carries weight. For 250 years, sappers have served as elite combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. In this interview with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera, we take a closer look at a sapper’s role in the U.S. Army.
(U.S. Army video by David Adams and Thomas Deaton)
Music licensed via MegaTrax
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960497
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-WK509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110959474
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineer Regiment Week – Sapper Reel, by David Adams and Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.