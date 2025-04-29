Engineer Regiment Week – Sapper Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s Engineer Regiment Week, and in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the term “sapper” carries weight. For 250 years, sappers have served as elite combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. In this interview with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera, we take a closer look at a sapper’s role in the U.S. Army.



(U.S. Army video by David Adams and Thomas Deaton)



Music licensed via MegaTrax