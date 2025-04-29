AFN Aviano In Focus: 555 FS Flies High During Combat Archer UK

The 555th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Archer U.K. at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 8-18, 2025. Combat Archer is the air-to-air element of the six-element Combat Weapons System Evaluation Program that is conducted to prepare and evaluate operational fighter squadrons’ readiness for combat operations. This was the 555 FS’s first time participating in the European iteration, which is typically only offered in the U.S., saving millions of dollars in transportation costs while providing the same lethal training to pilots and support crews. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
