Wiesbaden Drone Pilot Learns to Fly

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, commander, 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2n Multi-Domain Taskforce, and Spc. Samantha Zaldivar, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with the Extended Range Sensing and Effects Company of the 2nd MDEB, begin preparations and training for Arcane Thunder 25 on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 15, 2025. The battalion innovation lab added a virtual drone flight simulation to the established mission command software to streamline the reconnaissance process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)