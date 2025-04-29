Wiesbaden Innovation Lab trains new drone Pilot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Matthew Pope, the electromagnetic warfare master trainer with 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2ndMulti-Domain Task Force, and Spc. Samantha Zaldivar, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with the MDEB’s Extended Range Sensing and Effects Company, train for Arcane Thunder 25 on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 15, 2025. The battalion innovation lab added a virtual drone flight simulation to the established mission command software to streamline the reconnaissance process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)