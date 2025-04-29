Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Innovation Lab trains new drone Pilot

    MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Matthew Pope, the electromagnetic warfare master trainer with 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2ndMulti-Domain Task Force, and Spc. Samantha Zaldivar, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with the MDEB’s Extended Range Sensing and Effects Company, train for Arcane Thunder 25 on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 15, 2025. The battalion innovation lab added a virtual drone flight simulation to the established mission command software to streamline the reconnaissance process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960489
    VIRIN: 250415-A-UC561-1001
    Filename: DOD_110959246
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Innovation Lab trains new drone Pilot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

