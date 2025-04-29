U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Matthew Pope, the electromagnetic warfare master trainer with 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2ndMulti-Domain Task Force, and Spc. Samantha Zaldivar, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator with the MDEB’s Extended Range Sensing and Effects Company, train for Arcane Thunder 25 on Mainz Kastel Station, Germany, April 15, 2025. The battalion innovation lab added a virtual drone flight simulation to the established mission command software to streamline the reconnaissance process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960489
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-UC561-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110959246
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE
This work, Wiesbaden Innovation Lab trains new drone Pilot, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
