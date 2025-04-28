Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prisoner Movement Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Regional Correctional Facility - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, held an emergency action plan exercise where the facility needed to temporarily move prisoners to a new location due to a disaster that left the facility uninhabitable on 20 Feb. 2025 at the correction facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. This exercise is essential in the event of a need to relocate; they know the proper procedures to safely remove prisoners from one location to another until better accommodations are available.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960481
    VIRIN: 250220-A-PT551-2658
    Filename: DOD_110959170
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prisoner Movement Exercise, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom
    31E Corrections Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download