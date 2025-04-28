Prisoner Movement Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Army Regional Correctional Facility - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, held an emergency action plan exercise where the facility needed to temporarily move prisoners to a new location due to a disaster that left the facility uninhabitable on 20 Feb. 2025 at the correction facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. This exercise is essential in the event of a need to relocate; they know the proper procedures to safely remove prisoners from one location to another until better accommodations are available.