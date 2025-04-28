Prisoner Movement Exercise

Sgt. 1st Class David Diaz, the Chief Facility Operations Noncommissioned Officer, assigned to the United States Army Regional Correctional Facility - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, oversaw an emergency action plan exercise where the facility needed to temporarily move prisoners to a new location due to a disaster that left the facility uninhabitable 20 Feb. 2025 at the correction facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. This exercise is essential in the event of a need to relocate; they know the proper procedures to safely remove prisoners from one location to another until better accommodations are available.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 07:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960480
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-PT551-1405
|Filename:
|DOD_110959169
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
