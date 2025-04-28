Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prisoner Movement Exercise

    GERMANY

    02.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class David Diaz, the Chief Facility Operations Noncommissioned Officer, assigned to the United States Army Regional Correctional Facility - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, oversaw an emergency action plan exercise where the facility needed to temporarily move prisoners to a new location due to a disaster that left the facility uninhabitable 20 Feb. 2025 at the correction facility on USAG Sembach, Germany. This exercise is essential in the event of a need to relocate; they know the proper procedures to safely remove prisoners from one location to another until better accommodations are available.

    Location: DE

