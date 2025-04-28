HIMARS Delivered to Estonia (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) were officially delivered to Estonia at Amari Air Base, April 29, 2025. The long-awaited arrival of the systems follows months of preparation and joint training with U.S. Soldiers. As Estonia prepares to integrate the HIMARS system into its defense capabilities, the ongoing partnership with U.S. forces is crucial for enhancing national security and regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)



-Shotlist-

0:00:08 - 0:00:30 Aircraft Landing

0:00:44 - 0:01:54 HIMARS Unloading Off Aircraft