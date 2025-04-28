Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Delivered to Estonia (B-Roll)

    AMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) were officially delivered to Estonia at Amari Air Base, April 29, 2025. The long-awaited arrival of the systems follows months of preparation and joint training with U.S. Soldiers. As Estonia prepares to integrate the HIMARS system into its defense capabilities, the ongoing partnership with U.S. forces is crucial for enhancing national security and regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)

    -Shotlist-
    0:00:08 - 0:00:30 Aircraft Landing
    0:00:44 - 0:01:54 HIMARS Unloading Off Aircraft

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960469
    VIRIN: 250429-A-MH953-4606
    Filename: DOD_110959018
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AMARI AIR BASE, EE

