Six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) were officially delivered to Estonia at Amari Air Base, April 29, 2025. The long-awaited arrival of the systems follows months of preparation and joint training with U.S. Soldiers. As Estonia prepares to integrate the HIMARS system into its defense capabilities, the ongoing partnership with U.S. forces is crucial for enhancing national security and regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Steinborn)
-Shotlist-
0:00:08 - 0:00:30 Aircraft Landing
0:00:44 - 0:01:54 HIMARS Unloading Off Aircraft
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960469
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-MH953-4606
|Filename:
|DOD_110959018
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|AMARI AIR BASE, EE
This work, HIMARS Delivered to Estonia (B-Roll), by SGT Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
