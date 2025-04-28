Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, searches for a 42-year-old man in the water offshore Hawaii April 29, 2024. Coast Guard and agency partners responded to a report of a person in the water after his kayak was found adrift and unmanned off Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960466
    VIRIN: 250430-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_110958894
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG, Hawaii, Air Station Barbers Point, HC-130, Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download