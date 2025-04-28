Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, searches for a 42-year-old man in the water offshore Hawaii April 29, 2024. Coast Guard and agency partners responded to a report of a person in the water after his kayak was found adrift and unmanned off Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)