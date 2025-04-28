Coast Guard, agency partners continue search for man in water off Hawaii

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, searches for a 42-year-old man in the water offshore Hawaii April 29, 2024. Coast Guard and agency partners responded to a report of a person in the water after his kayak was found adrift and unmanned off Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960466
|VIRIN:
|250430-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958894
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.