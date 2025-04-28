5th ANGLICO Ryuku Hammer | M203 Grenade Launcher Range

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Battlespace Surveillance Company, 3d Intelligence Battalion, fire M203 grenade launchers during Ryukyu Hammer 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 22, 2025. Ryukyu Hammer 25 is a training exercise under the Kaiju Rain 25 series that allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in patrolling, weapons employment, and other key combat capabilities that ensure lethality and readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)
