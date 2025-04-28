Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama CYS Celebrates Month of the Military Child with ‘Robots vs. Aliens’ Event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Child and Youth Services team hosted “Robots vs Aliens 2: The Invasion,” an all-ages foam-dart blaster event, April 26 on Sagamihara Family Housing Area as part of ongoing celebrations for the Month of the Military Child.

    #MOMC #ArmyFamilies #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 01:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960459
    VIRIN: 250430-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110958849
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    MWR
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

