U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, conduct a counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960457
|VIRIN:
|250428-M-EX118-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110958802
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|RIZAL, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Balikatan 25: MRF – D 25.3, PMC conduct counter-landing live-fire, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
