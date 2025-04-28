Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Balikatan 25: MRF – D 25.3, PMC conduct counter-landing live-fire

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, conduct a counter-landing live-fire event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960457
    VIRIN: 250428-M-EX118-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110958802
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: RIZAL, PH

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, MRF-D 25.3, Philippines

