U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahony, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, members of the Marine Corps League, the Silent Drill Platoon, and "The Commandant's Own," United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conduct an opening ceremony for Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 00:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960451
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-SD553-3720
|Filename:
|DOD_110958790
|Length:
|00:20:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.