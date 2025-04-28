Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Opening Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahony, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, members of the Marine Corps League, the Silent Drill Platoon, and "The Commandant's Own," United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conduct an opening ceremony for Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960451
    VIRIN: 250429-M-SD553-3720
    Filename: DOD_110958790
    Length: 00:20:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025 - Opening Ceremony, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ModernDayMarine
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MDM2025
    MDM25

