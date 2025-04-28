Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - 21st Century Combined Arms Panel

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Melvin “Jerry” Carter, the Deputy Commandant for Information, gives his remarks during the 21st Century Combined Arms panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960446
    VIRIN: 250429-M-BL153-2001
    Filename: DOD_110958727
    Length: 00:36:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModernDayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

