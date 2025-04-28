That's a wrap on White Beach Fest

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, provides a voiceover for White Beach Festival hosted by Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation at U.S. Navy White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 12-13, 2025. The event was open to U.S.–Japan Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese ID card holders featuring dance performances, military static displays and live musical performances featured many local groups as well as the artist Fia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|04.12.2025
|04.29.2025 22:43
|Package
|960443
|250425-F-YO405-1001
|DOD_110958699
|00:01:00
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
