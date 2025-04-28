Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's a wrap on White Beach Fest

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen Reeves, broadcaster at American Forces Network, provides a voiceover for White Beach Festival hosted by Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation at U.S. Navy White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 12-13, 2025. The event was open to U.S.–Japan Status of Forces Agreement personnel and Japanese ID card holders featuring dance performances, military static displays and live musical performances featured many local groups as well as the artist Fia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

