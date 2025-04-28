Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard at Fleet Week Galley Wars

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 903) crew participates in the Galley Wars at Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 28, 2025. Each team was comprised of Culinary Specialists paired with a graduate from Arc Broward’s culinary arts certificate program.. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960438
    VIRIN: 240428-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110958668
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale Port Everglades

