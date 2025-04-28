Coast Guard at Fleet Week Galley Wars

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 903) crew participates in the Galley Wars at Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 28, 2025. Each team was comprised of Culinary Specialists paired with a graduate from Arc Broward’s culinary arts certificate program.. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960438
|VIRIN:
|240428-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958668
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.