U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Russell Johnson, the amphibious raids branch officer in charge for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, talks about the first iteration of autonomous low-profile vessel training aboard White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2025. The ALPV training simulates expeditionary resupply procedures and allows non-infantry Marines to work in amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960433
|VIRIN:
|250415-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958646
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MEF EOTG trains Marines in amphibious operations, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
