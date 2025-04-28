III MEF EOTG trains Marines in amphibious operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Russell Johnson, the amphibious raids branch officer in charge for Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, talks about the first iteration of autonomous low-profile vessel training aboard White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 14, 2025. The ALPV training simulates expeditionary resupply procedures and allows non-infantry Marines to work in amphibious environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)