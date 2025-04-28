Modern Day Marine 2025 Day One Interview Capt. Josh Hilman

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Josh Hilman, a communications officer assigned to Headquarters Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group, Marine Forces Cyber Command, speaks about Modern Day Marine and the opportunities for those who attend Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|04.29.2025
|04.29.2025 22:00
|Interviews
|00:02:53
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
