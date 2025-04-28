Modern Day Marine 2025 Day One B-Roll

U.S. Marines attend Modern Day Marine 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. Footage color space is Canon Cinema Gamut, and footage gamma is Canon Log 2. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960417
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-AQ293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958204
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
