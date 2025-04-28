A promo video for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025, hosted June 7-8, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960414
|VIRIN:
|250330-F-WC934-2367
|Filename:
|DOD_110958002
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Promo, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
