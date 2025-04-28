Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Promo

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A promo video for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025, hosted June 7-8, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960414
    VIRIN: 250330-F-WC934-2367
    Filename: DOD_110958002
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Promo, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

