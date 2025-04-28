Defense Leaders Speak on Unauthorized Drones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960405" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense officials address unauthorized drone activity over military installations during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform military and foreign affairs subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 29, 2025. Speaking are Navy Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., vice director for operations on the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Mark Roosevelt Ditlevson, acting assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs; and Timothy L. Arel, chief operating officer for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization