    Defense Leaders Speak on Unauthorized Drones

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Defense officials address unauthorized drone activity over military installations during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform military and foreign affairs subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 29, 2025. Speaking are Navy Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., vice director for operations on the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Mark Roosevelt Ditlevson, acting assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs; and Timothy L. Arel, chief operating officer for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 15:59
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:01:29
    Location: US

