    Marines with MWSS-271 conduct base recovery after attack training with the Office of Naval Research

    MCOLF ATLANTIC, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271 conduct base recovery after attack (BRAAT) training at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Atlantic, North Carolina, April 1 to April 2, 2025. MWSS-271 worked alongside personnel from the Office of Naval Research to test various Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), evaluating their performance to determine which would best enhance the effectiveness of BRAAT training and application. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960403
    VIRIN: 250407-M-YV358-1002
    Filename: DOD_110957872
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MCOLF ATLANTIC, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    drones
    ONR
    SUAS
    Base Recovery After Attack
    USMC News

