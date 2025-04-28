U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271 conduct base recovery after attack (BRAAT) training at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Atlantic, North Carolina, April 1 to April 2, 2025. MWSS-271 worked alongside personnel from the Office of Naval Research to test various Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), evaluating their performance to determine which would best enhance the effectiveness of BRAAT training and application. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Pfc. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|04.01.2025
|04.29.2025 16:58
|Video Productions
|960403
|250407-M-YV358-1002
|DOD_110957872
|00:01:21
|MCOLF ATLANTIC, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
This work, Marines with MWSS-271 conduct base recovery after attack training with the Office of Naval Research, by PFC Gavin Kulczewski
