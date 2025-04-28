Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Randy Hayes - New York Yankees Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. -- Commander Randy Hayes, assigned to Surface Warfare Officers School Command, gives a shout-out to his favorite Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the New York Yankees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 15:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 960400
    VIRIN: 250429-N-GP524-1002
    Filename: DOD_110957766
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Randy Hayes - New York Yankees Shout-out, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLBYankees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download