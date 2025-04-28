TRADOC assigned Soldiers, participate in a land navigation course during the Best Squad Competition on April 29 at Fort Eustis, VA. On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, various weapons, and land navigation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960383
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-HJ018-1998
|Filename:
|DOD_110957625
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSCoE: Day 2, by SFC Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
