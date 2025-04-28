Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSCoE: Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    TRADOC assigned Soldiers, participate in a land navigation course during the Best Squad Competition on April 29 at Fort Eustis, VA. On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, various weapons, and land navigation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960383
    VIRIN: 250429-A-HJ018-1998
    Filename: DOD_110957625
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSCoE: Day 2, by SFC Breeann Ramos-Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download