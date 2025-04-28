MSCoE: Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRADOC assigned Soldiers, participate in a land navigation course during the Best Squad Competition on April 29 at Fort Eustis, VA. On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, various weapons, and land navigation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)