    Project Tripoli

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    Project Tripoli is the combined arms training range of the future, providing a scalable, all-domain environment that replicates similar conditions, threats, and capabilities that Marines encounter today and will encounter on future battlefields. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960382
    VIRIN: 250130-M-LC092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110957624
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Tripoli, by Cpl Memphis Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

