ICOE; TRADOC Best Squad Land Nav B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct interviews during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, April 29, 2025. On day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including ammunition cans and conducting the land navigation portion of the competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960366
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-JA380-7915
|Filename:
|DOD_110957459
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
