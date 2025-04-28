TRADOC Best Squad: Day 2

U.S. Army soldiers participate in a ruck march as part of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2025 On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Thalia Bonte
