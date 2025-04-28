Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Best Squad: Day 2

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army soldiers participate in a ruck march as part of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2025 On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Thalia Bonte

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960364
    VIRIN: 250429-F-VW821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110957363
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    TRADOC
    Army Training and Doctrine Command

