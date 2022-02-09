In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Introduce Nelson to the S3Q model
Invite to have Nelson join in a research opportunity to incorporate the PAO in the memory palace into the S3Q framework
Brainstorm follow-on experiments in memory techniques
Validate/falsify S3Q model
2014-16, Nelson organized a memory competition for research of memory athletes
Research to enhance memory
One idea for research is to develop a competition to gather data
Travel and prize money are great incentives to get participants
S3Q defined
Situated-relationships between a particular human or machine
Simulated-internal world model reasoning capability
Structurally Coherent-feedback loops
Qualia-the fundamental units of cognition
Emphasize consciousness being able to generate qualia
How do you define a qualia?
Working towards a direction on defining qualia
S3Q framework being used to bring it together
Memory athletes bring value to understanding how they generate qualia
Human-machine teaming with trust
Cognitive task could capture specific aspects
More accurate model creation
Potential idea to gather data on errors by Memory Athletes
Identify similarities/differences in individual PAO structure
Vividness of imagery
Aphantasia
Kabrisky model for the human visual system
PAO
Memory palace
Case Number AFRL-2024-2590
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960351
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-BA826-8599
|Filename:
|DOD_110957071
|Length:
|01:22:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QuEST (2022-02-09) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 4, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.