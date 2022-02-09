QuEST (2022-02-09) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Introduce Nelson to the S3Q model

Invite to have Nelson join in a research opportunity to incorporate the PAO in the memory palace into the S3Q framework

Brainstorm follow-on experiments in memory techniques

Validate/falsify S3Q model

2014-16, Nelson organized a memory competition for research of memory athletes

Research to enhance memory

One idea for research is to develop a competition to gather data

Travel and prize money are great incentives to get participants

S3Q defined

Situated-relationships between a particular human or machine

Simulated-internal world model reasoning capability

Structurally Coherent-feedback loops

Qualia-the fundamental units of cognition

Emphasize consciousness being able to generate qualia

How do you define a qualia?

Working towards a direction on defining qualia

S3Q framework being used to bring it together

Memory athletes bring value to understanding how they generate qualia

Human-machine teaming with trust

Cognitive task could capture specific aspects

More accurate model creation

Potential idea to gather data on errors by Memory Athletes

Identify similarities/differences in individual PAO structure

Vividness of imagery

Aphantasia

Kabrisky model for the human visual system

PAO

Memory palace



Case Number AFRL-2024-2590