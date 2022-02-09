Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST (2022-02-09) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 4

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Introduce Nelson to the S3Q model
    Invite to have Nelson join in a research opportunity to incorporate the PAO in the memory palace into the S3Q framework
    Brainstorm follow-on experiments in memory techniques
    Validate/falsify S3Q model
    2014-16, Nelson organized a memory competition for research of memory athletes
    Research to enhance memory
    One idea for research is to develop a competition to gather data
    Travel and prize money are great incentives to get participants
    S3Q defined
    Situated-relationships between a particular human or machine
    Simulated-internal world model reasoning capability
    Structurally Coherent-feedback loops
    Qualia-the fundamental units of cognition
    Emphasize consciousness being able to generate qualia
    How do you define a qualia?
    Working towards a direction on defining qualia
    S3Q framework being used to bring it together
    Memory athletes bring value to understanding how they generate qualia
    Human-machine teaming with trust
    Cognitive task could capture specific aspects
    More accurate model creation
    Potential idea to gather data on errors by Memory Athletes
    Identify similarities/differences in individual PAO structure
    Vividness of imagery
    Aphantasia
    Kabrisky model for the human visual system
    PAO
    Memory palace

    Case Number AFRL-2024-2590

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960351
    VIRIN: 220209-F-BA826-8599
    Filename: DOD_110957071
    Length: 01:22:25
    Location: US

    TAGS

    QuEST
    artificial insemination
    Consciousness
    ACT3
    Memory Athlete
    S3Q

