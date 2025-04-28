In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Nelson and Kevin discuss memory demonstration - memory palace
Nelson walks through how to encode and store a deck of cards
Speed Cards (name of the event) - current record 12.74 seconds - uses the system
Nelson explains:
Scored on number correct and then time if all are correct
52 cards - turn each value of each card into an image - make more memorable
Create memory palace
Nelson uses (Dominic O’Brien’s system) - each numeric value a phonetic sound
Card values - Ace=A, 2=B, etc
Card suits - Hearts=H, Clubs=C, Diamonds=D, and Spades=S
Encode the alphabet from the cards with an intuitive image
52 images with 52 cards, will need 52 locations for memory palace;
Chunking the information into sets of three, i.e. person-action-object (PAO) will minimize the number of locations within a memory palace
Nelson recommends encoding people first for card memorization
How to encode sets of three cards in PAO
Complicated encoding systems for card pairs
Decisions on updating memory palace images
Case Number AFRL-2024-2589
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960350
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-BA826-8310
|Filename:
|DOD_110957068
|Length:
|01:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 3, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.