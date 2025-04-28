Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Nelson and Kevin discuss memory demonstration - memory palace
    Nelson walks through how to encode and store a deck of cards
    Speed Cards (name of the event) - current record 12.74 seconds - uses the system
    Nelson explains:
    Scored on number correct and then time if all are correct
    52 cards - turn each value of each card into an image - make more memorable
    Create memory palace
    Nelson uses (Dominic O’Brien’s system) - each numeric value a phonetic sound
    Card values - Ace=A, 2=B, etc
    Card suits - Hearts=H, Clubs=C, Diamonds=D, and Spades=S
    Encode the alphabet from the cards with an intuitive image
    52 images with 52 cards, will need 52 locations for memory palace;
    Chunking the information into sets of three, i.e. person-action-object (PAO) will minimize the number of locations within a memory palace
    Nelson recommends encoding people first for card memorization
    How to encode sets of three cards in PAO
    Complicated encoding systems for card pairs
    Decisions on updating memory palace images

    Case Number AFRL-2024-2589

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960350
    VIRIN: 220119-F-BA826-8310
    Filename: DOD_110957068
    Length: 01:00:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 3, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

