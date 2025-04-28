Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960350" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Nelson and Kevin discuss memory demonstration - memory palace

Nelson walks through how to encode and store a deck of cards

Speed Cards (name of the event) - current record 12.74 seconds - uses the system

Nelson explains:

Scored on number correct and then time if all are correct

52 cards - turn each value of each card into an image - make more memorable

Create memory palace

Nelson uses (Dominic O’Brien’s system) - each numeric value a phonetic sound

Card values - Ace=A, 2=B, etc

Card suits - Hearts=H, Clubs=C, Diamonds=D, and Spades=S

Encode the alphabet from the cards with an intuitive image

52 images with 52 cards, will need 52 locations for memory palace;

Chunking the information into sets of three, i.e. person-action-object (PAO) will minimize the number of locations within a memory palace

Nelson recommends encoding people first for card memorization

How to encode sets of three cards in PAO

Complicated encoding systems for card pairs

Decisions on updating memory palace images



Case Number AFRL-2024-2589