    QuEST (2022-01-05) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Jared discusses where to begin this week - keep informal conversations
    Kevin raises issue of recognition memory from Nelson
    Deep dive into examples Nelson provided in previous conversation
    Dellis discusses structure and order needed for memory palaces and encoding
    Process - assess how much information is there, and how much memory palace space do I need to store information
    Process - store images within familiar structure (memory palace)
    Review - navigate the memory palace reviewing/recalling information
    What are the limits of the process of encoding - how are names and faces different from memorizing a deck of cards (order doesn’t matter)?
    What other techniques would you use that don’t need an order, or don’t need a location?
    Linking - word and definition, or multiple languages
    Method for memorizing Periodic Table - parallel arrays for storing different parts of the table - can be more effective to separate layered information in different palaces
    Currently used strategies are all imagery based?
    Demo of recognition memory system - in about 3 seconds learned half a deck of cards - could tell what was different - Dellis’ take on the likelihood that this is possible or not
    When memorizing faces, do you look at them all at once or as individuals?
    When memorizing faces for competition, do you get the same pictures or different pictures of the same people?
    Same pictures of faces
    When you are being tested (after encoding) - are there events with time pressure, and what is your experience recalling those things?
    When recalling the thing at test, do you remember studying the next card or just the card?
    Return to possibilities of recognition memory claimant - theoretically possible but likely not real

    Case Number AFRL-2024-2591

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960349
    VIRIN: 220105-F-BA826-2820
    Filename: DOD_110957065
    Length: 01:09:55
    Location: US

    TAGS

    QuEST
    AFRL
    ACT3
    memory palace
    Memory Athletes

