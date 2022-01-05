QuEST (2022-01-05) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of QuEST, Memory Champion Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Jared discusses where to begin this week - keep informal conversations

Kevin raises issue of recognition memory from Nelson

Deep dive into examples Nelson provided in previous conversation

Dellis discusses structure and order needed for memory palaces and encoding

Process - assess how much information is there, and how much memory palace space do I need to store information

Process - store images within familiar structure (memory palace)

Review - navigate the memory palace reviewing/recalling information

What are the limits of the process of encoding - how are names and faces different from memorizing a deck of cards (order doesn’t matter)?

What other techniques would you use that don’t need an order, or don’t need a location?

Linking - word and definition, or multiple languages

Method for memorizing Periodic Table - parallel arrays for storing different parts of the table - can be more effective to separate layered information in different palaces

Currently used strategies are all imagery based?

Demo of recognition memory system - in about 3 seconds learned half a deck of cards - could tell what was different - Dellis’ take on the likelihood that this is possible or not

When memorizing faces, do you look at them all at once or as individuals?

When memorizing faces for competition, do you get the same pictures or different pictures of the same people?

Same pictures of faces

When you are being tested (after encoding) - are there events with time pressure, and what is your experience recalling those things?

When recalling the thing at test, do you remember studying the next card or just the card?

Return to possibilities of recognition memory claimant - theoretically possible but likely not real



Case Number AFRL-2024-2591