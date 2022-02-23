QuEST (2022-02-23) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 5

In this edition of QuEST, Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Chunk information for memorization/encoding
PAO
Memory palace
Proposal to write about Nelson's method
Training vs competition
Competition one-shot encoding
Sys 1
Sys 2
Conscious learning
Connecting with AI
S3Q theory of conscious learning
Where/what stream - situated vectors
Fundamental limit
Throughput of consciousness is a low bit rate
Spoken numbers event
Auditory 1 digit per second
7 items pls/minus 2
Memory palace
Use what you know
Takes the load off memorizing
Rate limit
50-60 bits per second
Trial/error aspect of learning PAO techniques
Nelson explain how he started his learning process of PAO
Similar actions in the memory palace
Eliminate time wasting
Positive/negative association with the PAO
Arousal vs valence
Physical cards vs virtual display
What is the dip in memorization when switching between physical and virtual decks?
Time as the tie breaker
Perception space of repeat cards back-to-back
PAO formula keeps the memory palace encoding organized
Continuous training on the PAO
Creating the PAO story in the memory palace
Variations on studying cards for memorization
Personal preferences
PAO composition
Memory vocalization
Simulation space vs label space
Foreign languages
Person encoding can be other than human
Action encoded the same across the various combinations of PAO
Organization for paper on S3Q theory and memory palace
