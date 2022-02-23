Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST (2022-02-23) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 5

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this edition of QuEST, Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
    Chunk information for memorization/encoding
    PAO
    Memory palace
    Proposal to write about Nelson's method
    Training vs competition
    Competition one-shot encoding
    Sys 1
    Sys 2
    Conscious learning
    Connecting with AI
    S3Q theory of conscious learning
    Where/what stream - situated vectors
    Fundamental limit
    Throughput of consciousness is a low bit rate
    Spoken numbers event
    Auditory 1 digit per second
    7 items pls/minus 2
    Memory palace
    Use what you know
    Takes the load off memorizing
    Rate limit
    50-60 bits per second
    Trial/error aspect of learning PAO techniques
    Nelson explain how he started his learning process of PAO
    Similar actions in the memory palace
    Eliminate time wasting
    Positive/negative association with the PAO
    Arousal vs valence
    Physical cards vs virtual display
    What is the dip in memorization when switching between physical and virtual decks?
    Time as the tie breaker
    Perception space of repeat cards back-to-back
    PAO formula keeps the memory palace encoding organized
    Continuous training on the PAO
    Creating the PAO story in the memory palace
    Variations on studying cards for memorization
    Personal preferences
    PAO composition
    Memory vocalization
    Simulation space vs label space
    Foreign languages
    Person encoding can be other than human
    Action encoded the same across the various combinations of PAO
    Organization for paper on S3Q theory and memory palace

    Case Number AFRL-2024-2588

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:30
    Length: 00:59:36
    Location: US

