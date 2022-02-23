QuEST (2022-02-23) Nelson Dellis - Memory Conversation Part 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this edition of QuEST, Nelson Dellis continues his discussion on memory athletics, memory palaces, and person-action-object encoding methods.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

Chunk information for memorization/encoding

PAO

Memory palace

Proposal to write about Nelson's method

Training vs competition

Competition one-shot encoding

Sys 1

Sys 2

Conscious learning

Connecting with AI

S3Q theory of conscious learning

Where/what stream - situated vectors

Fundamental limit

Throughput of consciousness is a low bit rate

Spoken numbers event

Auditory 1 digit per second

7 items pls/minus 2

Memory palace

Use what you know

Takes the load off memorizing

Rate limit

50-60 bits per second

Trial/error aspect of learning PAO techniques

Nelson explain how he started his learning process of PAO

Similar actions in the memory palace

Eliminate time wasting

Positive/negative association with the PAO

Arousal vs valence

Physical cards vs virtual display

What is the dip in memorization when switching between physical and virtual decks?

Time as the tie breaker

Perception space of repeat cards back-to-back

PAO formula keeps the memory palace encoding organized

Continuous training on the PAO

Creating the PAO story in the memory palace

Variations on studying cards for memorization

Personal preferences

PAO composition

Memory vocalization

Simulation space vs label space

Foreign languages

Person encoding can be other than human

Action encoded the same across the various combinations of PAO

Organization for paper on S3Q theory and memory palace



Case Number AFRL-2024-2588