    17th Training Wing 2025 Spouse Resiliency Day Promotion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Promotional video for the May 2025 17th Training Wing Spouse Resiliency Day at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960346
    VIRIN: 250424-F-EP494-2261
    Filename: DOD_110957033
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Training Wing 2025 Spouse Resiliency Day Promotion, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

