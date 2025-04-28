Across the #MICC, teammates stepped forward in solidarity by wearing denim and teal for #DenimDay—honoring Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
This observance included a proclamation signing by Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and the MICC command team, reaffirming our commitment to prevention, support, and accountability.
Together, we embrace the theme: "Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate."
Every action matters. Every voice counts.
Let’s continue fostering a culture of respect, support, and accountability.
#SAAPM #EndSexualAssault #ContractingforSoldiers
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960344
|VIRIN:
|250423-O-HP256-1706
|Filename:
|DOD_110957004
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The MICC steps forward in denim and teal for SAAPM, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
