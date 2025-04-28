Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MICC steps forward in denim and teal for SAAPM

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Across the #MICC, teammates stepped forward in solidarity by wearing denim and teal for #DenimDay—honoring Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    This observance included a proclamation signing by Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and the MICC command team, reaffirming our commitment to prevention, support, and accountability.

    Together, we embrace the theme: "Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate."
    Every action matters. Every voice counts.

    Let’s continue fostering a culture of respect, support, and accountability.
    #SAAPM #EndSexualAssault #ContractingforSoldiers

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960344
    VIRIN: 250423-O-HP256-1706
    Filename: DOD_110957004
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    SHARP
    Army
    MICC
    DenimDay
    SAAPM 2025
    ContractingforSoldiers

