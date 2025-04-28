The MICC steps forward in denim and teal for SAAPM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Across the #MICC, teammates stepped forward in solidarity by wearing denim and teal for #DenimDay—honoring Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



This observance included a proclamation signing by Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams and the MICC command team, reaffirming our commitment to prevention, support, and accountability.



Together, we embrace the theme: "Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate."

Every action matters. Every voice counts.



Let’s continue fostering a culture of respect, support, and accountability.

#SAAPM #EndSexualAssault #ContractingforSoldiers