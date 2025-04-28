Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Medical Group conducts TCCC training exercise

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Medical Group conducted a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) exercise on Camp Edwards, Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, April 4, 2025. Participants enhanced their medical readiness and developed critical, life-saving skills they would need in potential combat situations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960340
    VIRIN: 250404-F-TS442-1002
    Filename: DOD_110956955
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

