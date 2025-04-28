102nd Medical Group conducts TCCC training exercise

The 102nd Medical Group conducted a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) exercise on Camp Edwards, Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, April 4, 2025. Participants enhanced their medical readiness and developed critical, life-saving skills they would need in potential combat situations. (Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960340
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-TS442-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110956955
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
