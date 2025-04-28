22nd ATF participates in Magpie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960335" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MAGPIE was a readiness exercise designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills of the 22nd Air Task Force, ensuring that they are an agile and responsive asset within our Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)