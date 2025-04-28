Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd ATF participates in Magpie

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    MAGPIE was a readiness exercise designed to evaluate and enhance the operational skills of the 22nd Air Task Force, ensuring that they are an agile and responsive asset within our Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Thorn)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960335
    VIRIN: 250417-F-AV319-7263
    Filename: DOD_110956860
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd ATF participates in Magpie, by A1C Samantha Thorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mission Ready Airmen
    CSTR
    Air Task Force
    Magpie

