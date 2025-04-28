Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct interviews during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, April 29, 2025. On day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960333
    VIRIN: 250429-A-JA380-2329
    Filename: DOD_110956849
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad B-Roll, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

