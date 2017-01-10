In October 2017, an infrared sensor onboard a force protection aerostat near Al Taqaddum Air Base, Iraq, captured 17 minutes of video of an unidentified object.
AARO assesses that the object was a cluster of partially and fully inflated balloons. The object's appearance is consistent with other recorded observations featuring balloon clusters. AARO employed full-motion video analysis and pixel examination techniques to inform its assessment.
AARO assesses that the object did not demonstrate anomalous performance characteristics. AARO used geo-locational data from the aerostat to assess the object's speed and direction of travel.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960331
|Filename:
|DOD_110956846
|Length:
|00:17:27
|Location:
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Jellyfish Decontrolled, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.